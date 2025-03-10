Clare Market Investments LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Clare Market Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $759,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BKN opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $13.16.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
