Clare Market Investments LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Clare Market Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $759,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BKN opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $13.16.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.