Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $792,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $97.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $107.97.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
