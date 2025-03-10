Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $994,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in McKesson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in McKesson by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $644.92 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $653.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $600.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.55.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

