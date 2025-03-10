Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.34), Zacks reports.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock remained flat at $1.04 during midday trading on Monday. 3,509,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,210. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

