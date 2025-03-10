Comparing Pamt (PAMT) and Its Peers

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pamt to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 299 1817 1629 39 2.37

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pamt and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pamt currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.86%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 28.99%. Given Pamt’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pamt has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Pamt has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pamt and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.98 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 20.17

Pamt’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pamt rivals beat Pamt on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

