Comparing Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) & Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services -3.63% -7.83% -0.74% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 12.24% 16.39% 3.57%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 4 6 1 2.73

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kingsway Financial Services and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $108.73 million 1.89 $23.56 million N/A N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $1.15 billion 1.68 $85.98 million $2.89 16.62

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 54.8% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Kingsway Financial Services on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsway Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and commercial refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies, as well as after-market vehicle protection services. The Kingsway Search Xcelerator offers outsourced finance and human resources consulting services, including operational accounting, such as bookkeeping, accounting, financial reporting, and analysis and strategic finance services; technical accounting comprising initial public offerings, Securities and Exchange Commission reporting, and international consolidation services; human resources, workforce management, and compliance support services; and advisory services. This segment also provides financial executive services for project and interim staffing engagements; search services for permanent placements; healthcare staffing services to acute healthcare facilities for short-term and day-to-day needs of hospitals; software products for the management needs of all types of shared-ownership properties; and fully managed outsourced cardiac telemetry services, as well as provides mobile monitors to the hospitals. The company offers its products and services through credit unions and dealers. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.