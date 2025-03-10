Compass Point Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $6.25

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Compass Point from $7.75 to $6.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JRVR. StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 58,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $181.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. James River Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.56.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $126.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that James River Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in James River Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

