ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $78.32 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $78.32 million and approximately $57.99 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ConstitutionDAO alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80,172.35 or 0.99902256 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80,086.16 or 0.99794850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Profile

ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) was a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) formed in November 2021 to purchase an original copy of the U.S. Constitution. It raised $47 million via Ether contributions but lost the auction. The native token, $PEOPLE, granted participants voting rights and a stake in the project’s governance. Although the DAO disbanded after the failed bid, it demonstrated the potential of blockchain for collective ownership and decentralised decision-making. ConstitutionDAO was created by Trent Griffin and a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, showcasing blockchain’s application in acquiring and managing rare assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.