Contrasting Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) & Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD)

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nkarta and Innovus Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nkarta N/A N/A -$117.50 million ($1.88) -0.98 Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.00 -$8.28 million ($4.16) N/A

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Nkarta. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nkarta 0 0 5 2 3.29 Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nkarta and Innovus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nkarta currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 715.22%. Given Nkarta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nkarta is more favorable than Innovus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Nkarta and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nkarta N/A -27.13% -21.67% Innovus Pharmaceuticals -34.51% -682.54% -78.57%

Volatility & Risk

Nkarta has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Nkarta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Nkarta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nkarta beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis. It also develops NKX101, a CAR NK product candidate targeting cells that display NKG2D ligands, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of r/r acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as for solid tumors. In addition, the company develops NKX070, targeting the CD70 tumor antigen to treat solid and liquid tumors; and NK+T cell therapy for use in the treatment of oncology, autoimmune disease, or infectious disease. It has a research collaboration agreement with CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Nkarta, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

