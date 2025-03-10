Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000.

PGX stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

