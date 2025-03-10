Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,979,000 after buying an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 1,195,600.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Core & Main by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,907 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 234,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNM. Barclays increased their target price on Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $631,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,505. This trade represents a 43.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 60,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $3,057,057.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,101.86. The trade was a 77.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,426 shares of company stock worth $8,359,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $47.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

