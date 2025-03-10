Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

