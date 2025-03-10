Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.14. 49,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 509,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $58,334.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,320.06. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $47,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,407.86. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,883 shares of company stock worth $950,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Couchbase by 59.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 93,301 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 20.4% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.