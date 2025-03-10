CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Sells $333,392.50 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $333,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,631,692.13. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRA International stock opened at $186.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.46. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $214.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.44. CRA International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRA International by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,986,000 after buying an additional 95,050 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in CRA International by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in CRA International by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of CRA International from $212.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

