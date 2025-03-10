Craig Hallum Raises Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $6.50

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
