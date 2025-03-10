Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $93,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of BP by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BP by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BP by 58.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in BP by 1,867.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BP from $34.70 to $31.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $50.00 target price on BP in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

NYSE:BP opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,375.00%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

