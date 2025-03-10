Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $315.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.25 and its 200 day moving average is $322.30.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

