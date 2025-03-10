CURRENC Group (CURR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect CURRENC Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
CURRENC Group Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ CURR opened at $2.25 on Monday. CURRENC Group has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of CURRENC Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of CURRENC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.
CURRENC Group Company Profile
Currenc Group, Inc engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
