Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 194,628,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $5,838,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

