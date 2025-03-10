Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $47.64 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $47,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $100.31 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.89 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

