Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $63,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average is $113.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

