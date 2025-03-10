Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 59,574 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,689,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,574 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 1.7% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.91% of Invitation Homes worth $373,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 767.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,519,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 214.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,144,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 780,760 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,373,000 after buying an additional 753,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,027,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,225,000 after buying an additional 607,163 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of INVH opened at $34.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

