Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $328,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

