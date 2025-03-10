Decentraland 1-Day Volume Hits $59.30 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Decentraland token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $507.71 million and $59.30 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,942,255,184 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

