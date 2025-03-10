DeepBook Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.11 Million (DEEP)

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. DeepBook Protocol has a total market cap of $244.10 million and $23.11 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepBook Protocol has traded down 45.8% against the dollar. One DeepBook Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,189.71 or 0.99873420 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,634.54 or 0.99198801 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DeepBook Protocol

DeepBook Protocol’s launch date was October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,965,000,000 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official website is deepbook.tech. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui.

DeepBook Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,965,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.08448165 USD and is down -11.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $23,284,373.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

