Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Posts Earnings Results

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, Zacks reports.
Design Therapeutics Price Performance
Design Therapeutics stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.77.
