Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Posts Earnings Results

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.77.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

