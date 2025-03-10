Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DVN. Citigroup cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,905,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,826. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,635,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 84,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

