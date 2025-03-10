Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $399.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54.

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

