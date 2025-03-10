Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Nik Jhangiani Purchases 7 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Nik Jhangiani bought 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,184 ($28.23) per share, for a total transaction of £152.88 ($197.62).

Nik Jhangiani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Nik Jhangiani sold 65,676 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,165 ($27.99), for a total transaction of £1,421,885.40 ($1,838,011.12).

On Monday, February 10th, Nik Jhangiani purchased 7 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,211 ($28.58) per share, with a total value of £154.77 ($200.06).

On Friday, January 10th, Nik Jhangiani bought 5 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,538 ($32.81) per share, with a total value of £126.90 ($164.04).

Diageo Price Performance

DGE stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,183 ($28.22). 5,792,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,444. The company has a market capitalization of £48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 21.84 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,974.50 ($38.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,322.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.32) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.19) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($29.73) to GBX 2,920 ($37.75) in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,876.67 ($37.19).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

