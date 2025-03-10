Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Position Lifted by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $743,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

