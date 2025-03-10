Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 386,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 47,883 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

