Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

