Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $188,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

