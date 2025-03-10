Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.23 and last traded at $45.25. Approximately 1,731,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,766,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

