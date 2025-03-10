Dogecoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.29 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $24.85 billion and approximately $2.29 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.00116281 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000393 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 148,371,596,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency launched in December 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Initially created as a joke based on the “Doge” meme featuring a Shiba Inu named Kabosu, it quickly grew in popularity. Dogecoin runs on a decentralised blockchain, using Proof-of-Work (PoW) and the Scrypt algorithm, making it less energy-intensive than Bitcoin. Its key uses include tipping content creators, donations, and payments for goods and services. The community is known for its charitable initiatives, such as supporting the Jamaican bobsled team and clean water projects. Despite its humorous origins, Dogecoin has developed a strong community and growing ecosystem, with ongoing development by the Dogecoin Core team and governance provided by the Dogecoin Foundation. There is no maximum supply, and miners earn 10,000 DOGE per minute, encouraging frequent usage rather than holding. Dogecoin remains a unique digital asset with widespread community support.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

