Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 4,408 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $38.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

