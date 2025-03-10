Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EPD opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

