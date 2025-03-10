Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 672.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $137.65 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $130.54 and a one year high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

