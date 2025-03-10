Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 6.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Shell by 38.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Shell by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 58,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 245,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after buying an additional 76,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shell Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.97%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.