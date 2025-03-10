Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 249.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $106.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $108.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

