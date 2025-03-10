Drift (DRIFT) Trading Down 13% This Week

Drift (DRIFT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Drift has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Drift has a market capitalization of $171.10 million and approximately $33.83 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drift token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Drift Token Profile

Drift’s genesis date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,500,686 tokens. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 288,500,686.826796 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.5972612 USD and is down -6.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $28,552,811.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

