E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth $146,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,078.91. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

