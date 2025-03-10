E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $167,000 Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $205,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,875.50. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $58,543.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,563. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,683 shares of company stock valued at $336,087. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of SNDX opened at $13.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.92. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Further Reading

