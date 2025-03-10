E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $217,000 in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $18.09 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49.

Insider Activity

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $47,424.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,488.20. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 15,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,842.94. The trade was a 21.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,335 shares of company stock worth $4,453,012. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.