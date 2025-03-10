E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

VRDN opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

