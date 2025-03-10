eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $418.21 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, eCash has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $418.21 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83,264.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.43 or 0.00442673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00040428 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000056 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,835,623,422,583 coins and its circulating supply is 19,835,607,797,583 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.