Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Clear Secure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Clear Secure Stock Up 2.0 %

YOU stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

