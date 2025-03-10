Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 109,811 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 24,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,095 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,134,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 951,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,647,000 after acquiring an additional 925,644 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 641,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 431,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,555,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 409,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at $218,956,009.50. This represents a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Melius cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.88. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

