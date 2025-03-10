EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.70 ($0.25), with a volume of 244628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.31 ($0.26).

EKF Diagnostics Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £87.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

● Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

● Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

