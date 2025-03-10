Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,698,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $868.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $826.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $847.24.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

